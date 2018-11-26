LGC Acquires Seracare Life Sciences, Strengthening Its Position in Clinical Quality Control Tools

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LGC announced the acquisition of SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., a manufacturer and leading partner to global in vitro diagnostics manufacturers and clinical laboratories.

SeraCare provides quality control materials for infectious disease testing through their ACCURUN reagents as well as in the fast growing clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) market which it addresses through its Seraseq brand of products for oncology, NIPT and inherited disease testing.

The acquisition of SeraCare strengthens LGC's position across the spectrum of clinical quality control tools market and builds upon its existing calibration verification materials and proficiency testing offerings including those of LGC Maine Standards, acquired in 2015. Additionally, the Seraseq clinical genomics tools are complementary to LGC's component offering to the NGS market which includes oligonucleotides, molecular biology enzymes and magnetic beads.

SeraCare's global customer base includes in-vitro diagnostics assay developers and manufacturers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and proficiency providers.

Euan O'Sullivan, Managing Director, LGC's Standards division, said: "We are excited to welcome SeraCare to our Standards division. The team will be a natural fit and addition to our existing calibration verification business, providing an expanded portfolio of quality control solutions to customers. This significant acquisition will also strengthen our presence in the fast-growing molecular diagnostics and NGS reference materials market, complementing our genomics offering. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into our organisation."

"SeraCare has earned the trust and confidence from its customers for over 30 years by enabling the promise of precision medicine by advancing the understanding of disease and providing assurance of the diagnostic result," said Charlie Mamrak, CEO of SeraCare Life Sciences. "We are delighted to be joining LGC as an integral part of their growing clinical diagnostics business. Even more so, we are excited to join an organization that shares our purpose and mission in the support our diagnostics customers by providing best-in-class products and services."

Founded in 1984 as Boston Biomedica Inc. (BBI), SeraCare currently employs 170 people and is certified to ISO 13485:2016. The company will continue to operate from its two sites, in Milford, MA and Gaithersburg, MD under LGC's ownership.

About SeraCare Life Sciences

SeraCare enables the promise of precision medicine by advancing the understanding of disease and providing assurance of the diagnostic result. Our innovative tools and technologies not only provide assurance of the safe, effective, and accurate performance of diagnostic assays but also establish a framework for regulating, compiling, and interpreting data from precision diagnostics. Our portfolio includes a broad range of products such as quality control technologies, disease-state specimens, and tissues for research and development, processed biological materials, and immunoassay reagents. For more information, please visit www.seracare.com and follow SeraCare on Twitter (@SeraCare).

About LGC

LGC is an international leader in the extended life sciences sector, including human healthcare, agri-food & the environment. LGC provides a comprehensive range of reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, genomics reagents and instrumentation, as well as research and measurement services. Its scientific tools and solutions enable organisations to advance research, develop new products and form an essential part of their quality and compliance procedures.

LGC's 2,600 employees include internationally-recognised scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, it operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001.

LGC has been home to the UK Government Chemist for more than 100 years and is the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement. LGC has been privately-owned since 1996 and has diversified through internal investment and acquisition to be an international leader in its chosen niche markets. LGC is now owned by funds affiliated with KKR.

For more information, please visit www.lgcgroup.com

