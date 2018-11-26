Vivi Media: Broctagon Unveils NEXUS Aggregator for Unified Crypto Liquidity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Broctagon Fintech Group is proud to announce the establishment of a joint venture between its CySEC-regulated liquidity hub, Broctagon Prime , and Takeprofit Technology . This partnership sees the launch of the Broctagon Network of Exchanges for Universal Settlement (NEXUS) , a liquidity aggregator built to unite the world's crypto liquidity within a frictionless marketplace.

The joint venture leverages Takeprofit's cutting-edge prime broker solutions and Broctagon's proprietary protocol-agnostic FIX API adaptor to enable crypto prime exchanges, brokers, and financial institutions alike to access deep ECN liquidity and true crypto "best bid best offer' conditions for the first time ever through CFDs.

Broctagon Fintech Group, having come from a decade of experience supported by deep roots in traditional finance, aims to pilot a new age of professional crypto trading with the NEXUS.

Every component of the NEXUS is developed in alignment with Broctagon's vision of elevating the disruptive boom of crypto trading to the sheer scale and efficiency of the forex market, thereby boosting daily traded volumes of digital assets to heights unlike anything the industry has ever seen.

An Ever-Growing Liquidity Network of Prime Exchanges

Bringing together a formidable line-up of the crypto industry's movers and shakers, NEXUS has already built a multilateral liquidity layer interconnecting over 20 prime exchanges including industry giants Binance and Bitfinex, and is set to grow this network exponentially over the coming quarter.

A Professional Trading Environment for the Crypto Industry

Built with the MT4/5 broker in mind, NEXUS creates a seamless pathway for global crypto CFD liquidity accessibility and frictionless onboarding with its fully-interoperable capabilities on existing MT4/5 trading platforms .

NEXUS grants access to 1000+ global trading products.

With its battle-tested system security and industry-leading platform performance enhanced with distributed back-end architecture, the MT4/5 infrastructure creates the most ideal environment for brokers looking to tap onto the immense potential of crypto trading.

In addition, NEXUS offers the broadest range of 100+ crypto CFD pairings and 1000+ integrated asset offerings such as forex, commodities and metals CFDs to open up new segments for maximum market exposure.

With its crypto CFD offerings, NEXUS grants access to true 24/7 unfragmented liquidity across global markets with leverage up to 1:10. All this and more is made available through a single margin account with no integration fees or monthly minimums.

Regulatory Certainty for All Participants

Backed by EU-regulations, NEXUS serves as a trusted liquidity network that adheres to industry best practices under the strictest of regulatory oversight.

Ushering the Future of Crypto Trading

"We envision NEXUS as a world leader in prime-of-prime liquidity provision for crypto markets around the world," remarked Pantelis Michael, Executive Director of Broctagon Prime (Cyprus).

"This is a watershed moment for our company and all players within the crypto space," added Kerry Gan, Chief Executive Officer of Broctagon Fintech Group. "With Takeprofit's toolshed of truly innovative prime brokerage solutions, this joint venture is set to usher the next evolutionary step in crypto trading."

Timur Latypoff, Director of Takeprofit: "This partnership marks a milestone in making crypto CFD liquidity more easily accessible, more interconnected, and deeper than ever before."

For brokers, prime exchanges, financial institutions, and the greater trading community alike, the future of crypto trading has been ushered into the present through this joint venture - a future that is unified, liquid, and transparent.

With the NEXUS, all participants of the crypto trading industry will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to empower themselves with disruptive technology anchored on legislative certainty and become a partner for unified global liquidity.

About Broctagon NEXUS:

The Broctagon Network of Exchanges for Universal Settlement (NEXUS) is a liquidity aggregator built to unite the world's crypto liquidity and seamlessly distribute it to a global network of prime exchanges, brokers, and financial institutions alike. Beyond being a global leader in crypto offerings, NEXUS unlocks access to worldwide markets with transparent, precise and consistent execution - all through a single, flexible margin account.

About Broctagon Fintech Group:

Broctagon Fintech Group is a conglomerate with core competencies in total fintech solutions. They span comprehensive corporate consulting services and technological solutions that are fully developed in-house. The group is driven by a 300-strong team of professionals spanning 6 countries specialising in providing advanced, dynamic and turnkey innovations.

About Takeprofit Technology:

Takeprofit Technology develops server software for retail Forex brokerages, making MetaTrader 4 plugins, applications, and services for medium-sized brokers. Their major products are the Klondike liquidity bridge and Ashira virtual dealer. They specialise in server-side brokerage risk management solutions.

