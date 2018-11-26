International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Announces CBD Facility Plans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / International Endeavors Corporation (OTC PINK: IDVV) today announced plans to build a CBD production and distribution facility.

CBD products have become increasingly popular in recent years, as it is marketed more and more as the new "it" drug for the health and wellness set - one that has been touted as a pain reliever and a treatment for anxiety, among other potential applications. Last year, consumer sales of CBD products topped $350 million in the United states, more than triple the amount sold in 2014, and various estimates predict the market could reach $2 billion within the next two to four years.

The term "CBD" is a nickname for cannabidiol, which is one of several cannabinoids, or chemical compounds, that are found in cannabis and hemp plants. The most popular cannabinoid is tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the main psychoactive component in marijuana, the part that gets you high. Because CBD is not psychoactive, it does not create the same buzzy effects typically associated with marijuana when ingested.

What does it do?

CBD is already commonly used to relieve some symptoms of anxiety, including insomnia, and there have been some studies that show it to be effective in those cases. Other studies have shown that CBD could have anti-inflammatory properties, and many CBD products are marketed for relieving chronic pain, such as arthritis. Multiple studies have claimed CBD to be an effective treatment for seizures, and there are various CBD products that are used by patients with epilepsy.

How do you use it?

CBD is typically packaged in the form of concentrated oil or cream.

For trendy wellness products, the oil is mixed or infused in any number of other goods, including pills, vaporizers, beauty creams, shampoos and edibles like candy, mints and flavored sparkling water.

For medicinal purposes, creams and balms to treat pain are rubbed directly on the skin and CBD oils can be taken orally, often with a dropper that deposits a drop or two in your mouth.

Is it safe?

In December 2017, the World Health Organization declared in a report that "cannabidiol does not appear to have abuse potential or cause harm." The WHO also noted that CBD could have "therapeutic value" for epileptic seizures, but that further study is warranted to determine CBD's potential medical use.

In June 2018, the FDA approved GW Pharmaceutical's Epidiolex, a CBD-based drug for treating epileptic seizures - marking the first time the agency has ever approved a drug derived from marijuana.

Recently International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) announced it was entering the CBD marketplace. As part of entering the marketplace IDVV has announced plans to build a production and distribution facility in California where its OGGL containers can be utilized. The Company has already located several potential locations and plans to officially break ground sometime in early to mid 2019.

Company Spokesman Barry Smith stated 'We are aggressively going after the CBD Marketplace. Our plan is to launch our CBD brand very shortly with an extensive marketing campaign so that as regulations ease in the United States we are one of the main players. We will be updating our shareholders with more information soon.'

About the OGGL: The OGGL is the first purpose-built, self-contained, off-grid growing laboratory. Built in a low-cost shipping container, the OGGL has integrated solar modules and lithium-phosphate batteries coupled with a generator backup to supply uninterrupted power to the grow room. The OGGL is configurable for the three stages of the growing process, which are: vegetative, flowering, and cloning.

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC stock symbol: IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation focuses on building intellectual property and making equipment sales in the medical marijuana and legal cannabis industry through the creation of off-grid grow labs, biomedical devices, clean-energy solutions, and patented devices. The company is also engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies. The company's real estate portfolio includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

