Facility Expansion

James E. Wagner Cultivation (JWC) is currently building out a second cultivation and production facility, called JWC2, which will greatly expand the company's capabilities. Expected to be completed in 2019, JWC2 covers 345,000 square feet and will house approximately 130 production rooms when done. JWC's current facility produces about 1,500 kg/year of dried cannabis over 15,000 square feet of space, employing about 50 people. Their new facility is expected to produce about 28,500 kg/year and will boast a workforce of more than 400 people.

Starting back in July, the JWC2 retrofit recently received a permit for partial occupancy, indicating that the first section of the building is ready for the company to prepare operations. The facility is designed to be incredibly energy efficient, with its first phase of HVAC units projected to save about 3.1 million kWh annually, which is equal to the energy consumption of 375 homes in the same period. JWC also employs a highly effective, proprietary aeroponic cultivation system called GrowthStorm. Developed in-house and based on NASA technology, GrowthStorm maximizes the plant's potential by removing any substrate from the equation and allowing the roots access to higher levels of oxygen, thus providing the ability to precisely monitor and administer nutrients.

Distribution and Product Strategy

JWC has its own medical cannabis distribution, first established years ago under the MMAR regulations and expanded under the ACMPR program. Now, with the recent passage of the Cannabis Act and the national legalization of cannabis, the company is further expanding its distribution channels as it increases production capacity.

JWC recently launched dried cannabis distribution through the Spectrum Cannabis online marketplace, part of Canopy Growth's CraftGrow program. Starting with Cannatonic, a high CBD strain, JWC expects to offer other varieties through the platform in the near future.

With oils and concentrates expected to be at the forefront of current trends, JWC has also established a cannabis concentrate arrangement with MediPharm Labs, a leader in the production of cannabis oils and extracts. Developing its oils program in conjunction with an expert partner will allow JWC to claim larger shares of the consumer market, while being able to continue focusing on its strength - cultivation. The ability to offer a wider array of products from its increased capacity should serve the company well in a rapidly diversifying market.

