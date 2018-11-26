CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: Advice to Women in Tech Sector: 'What Would You Tell Your 22-Year-Old Self?' Video Goes Viral

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Prominent female and male leaders in Canada's technology industry give advice to their 22-year-old selves in an inspiring video that debuted last month at CIX-Canadian Innovation Exchange in Toronto.
The video was created and produced by Sue Britton CEO & Founder of the FinTech Growth Syndicate and Lina Ismail, Managing Partner of thinki3, who felt that the MeToo movement in the tech sector needed another approach for providing advise to women who are embarking on careers in the tech sector.
LINK TO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHtFt3yq-w4&t=93s
The video has since gone viral, a testament to the passion and need for this conversation to be front and center until equality and harassment is eradicated.
Participants in the video include:
- Aisha Addo, CEO, DriveHER
- Dr. Chris McKillop, CEO Turalt
- Erin Rooney, EVP Sales, Andrew Peller
- Gerri Sinclair, Managing Director, Kensington Capital Partners
- Karlyn Percil-Mercieca, CEO, KDPM Consulting Group
- Kelly Gillis, Deputy Minister, Infrastructure, Government of Canada
- Lina Ismail, Managing Partner, thinki3
- Michael Litt, CEO, Vidyard
- Nada Semaan, CEO, FINTRAC
- Aiko Thurlow, CEO, InFounders
- Peggy Van De Plassche, Founder, Roar Ventures
- Philippe Garneau, President and Co-Founder, GWP Brand Engineering
- Robert Smuk, Tech Investor
- Sue Britton, CEO & Founder, FinTech Growth Syndicate
- Takara Small, Founder, VentureKids
- Whitney Rockley, Co-founder and Managing Partner, McRock Capital
About CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange:
CIX is Canada's largest annual investment conference for the startup tech sector. Invited attendees are founders of Canada's most innovative early and growth-stage tech companies and global investors and corporates.2018 CIX took place over two days, Oct 22-23, 2018, in downtown Toronto. http://cixsummit.com/2018/.
