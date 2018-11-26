sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

142,00 Euro		+0,20
+0,14 %
WKN: 984345 ISIN: CH0012627250 Ticker-Symbol: 5H5A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,00
144,80
17:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG142,00+0,14 %