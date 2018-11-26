BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Olivia Markham and Tom Holl, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company's NAV decreased by 7.3% during the month of October (in GBP terms).

October was a very challenging month for broader equity markets, with the MSCI World Index down by 7.3% and the VIX volatility index doubling, as concerns around rising interest rates, inflation and tariffs weighed on markets. Economic data was mixed whilst expectations of future growth were downgraded. US third quarter GDP (Gross Domestic Product) beat expectations at an annualised 3.5% growth rate versus the 3.3% that had been expected. China's manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) increased to 50.1, up from 50.0 in September, whilst the Eurozone composite PMI fell to 52.7, the lowest level in 2 years. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) downgraded economic growth expectations for 2018 and 2019 on US-China trade concerns and tightening financial conditions. Geopolitical risk was also elevated based on the aforementioned trade tensions between the US and China, and as concerns over US-Saudi Arabia relations intensified.

Against this macroeconomic backdrop, the oil market became less tight, with WTI (West Texas Intermediate) entering into contango after a period of being in backwardation. This was based on concerns that Iranian sanctions would be less severe than first thought and as Libya oil production reached a year's high. In addition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) downgraded their global oil demand outlook by 110,000 barrels per day for both 2018 and 2019. On the back of this, the price of Brent and WTI subsequently fell by 11.9% and 13.4%, to finish the month at $75/bbl and $65/bbl respectively. The energy equities followed suit, underperforming world markets during October.

Within the mined commodities, we continued to see physically-traded commodities outperform more financially-traded commodities. The iron ore (62% fe) price finished the month up by 8.6% and the copper price ended down by 3.6% for example. This is a trend we have commented on for several months now and one that suggests to us that physical supply and demand in most mined commodities remains tight. This is also backed up by the declining inventory levels we have seen for most mined commodities. Elsewhere, with the rise in volatility and broader market sell-off, the gold price benefitted from 'safe-haven' buying, increasing by 2.0%.

All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

26 November 2018