

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said Monday that it expects its operating result for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below previous year.



Aurubis said that according to current estimates, it expects its operating earnings before taxes or EBT for fiscal year 2018/19 to decrease between 5.1 percent and 15 percent from the prior year. The company noted that the forecast therefore does not correspond to the current market expectations of 330 million euros for fiscal year 2018/19.



The company cited unscheduled shutdowns at the Hamburg, Lunen, and Pirdop sites in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018/19, which is currently underway, as the main reasons for the deviation.



Aurubis noted that its first quarter, which is generally weaker due to seasonal factors, will be additionally strained as a result.



