

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's gradual economic slowdown is normal and temporary to some extent, and underlying inflation is expected to rise in the coming months, making policymakers confident that the massive asset purchase program could be ended in December, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.



Speaking at a hearing in the European Parliament in Brussels, Draghi said, 'A gradual slowdown is normal as expansions mature and growth converges towards its long-run potential.'



Draghi acknowledged that the economic data since September have been somewhat weaker than expected and that the loss in growth momentum mainly reflected weaker trade growth.



Eurozone growth halved to 0.2 percent in the third quarter.



Further, Draghi said employment growth is expected to slow in future as labor supply shortages become more binding.



'Some of the slowdown may also be temporary,' he added, citing the normalizing production in the car industry, which was hit by the new emission test norms, as an instance.



However, risks relating to protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility remain prominent, he reiterated.



That said, underlying drivers of domestic demand remain in place, Draghi said.



'Measures of underlying inflation continue to be muted, but have increased from earlier lows,' Draghi said.



'Generally, there is good reason to be confident that underlying inflation will gradually rise in the period ahead.'



The ECB expects higher wage growth, and a recovery in producer and import prices, to continue to support the acceleration in underlying inflation.



'Overall, recent developments confirm the Governing Council's earlier assessments of the medium-term inflation outlook,' Draghi said.



The underlying strength of domestic demand and wages continues to support the bank's confidence that the sustained convergence of inflation to its aim of 'below, but close to 2 percent' will proceed, and will be maintained even after a gradual winding down of net purchases, the ECB Chief said.



'The Governing Council therefore continues to anticipate that, subject to incoming data confirming our medium-term inflation outlook, net asset purchases will come to an end in December 2018,' Draghi said.



'At the same time, prevailing uncertainties still call for patience, prudence and persistence in calibrating our monetary policy stance,' he added.



Earlier on Monday, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet also acknowledged the growth slowdown in the euro area and blamed part of it on one-off country-specific or sector-specific factors.



'But factors related to protectionism, financial market volatility and vulnerabilities in emerging markets are creating headwinds that are becoming increasingly noticeable,' he added.



Praet also expressed confidence in the underlying strength of the single currency economy and in the forecast that core inflation will rise in coming months.



'Overall, though, significant monetary policy stimulus is still needed to support the build-up of domestic price pressures and headline inflation developments over the medium term,' he said.



The policymaker also said that the winding-down of net asset purchases is not tantamount to a withdrawal of monetary policy accommodation, adding that all policy tools can be adjusted when needed.



