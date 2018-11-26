Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel:Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 26-Nov-2018 / 17:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stalbek Mishakov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the ADR financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code US55315J1025 b) Nature of the Sale transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) USD 17.89 22 000 d) Aggregated information 22 000 ADR - Aggregated volume USD 17.89 - Price 393 580,00 USD - Aggregated price e) Date of the 2018-11-26 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 6662 EQS News ID: 751331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2018 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)