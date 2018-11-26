The "The Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a recently conducted research about the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 2,265 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 2.5% per year in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although PMMA is predominantly used in machinery engineering industry, the analysis considers the application of PMMA across various other industries.

In particular, the machinery engineering industry accounted for the second largest share of PMMA consumption, amounting to around 22% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, this application has also been growing with the highest rate of about 3.57% per year.

Regionally, the largest global PMMA market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 40% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global PMMA market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.

Due to its qualities such as weather resistance and energy efficiency, this polymer is usually used as a replacement for glass. Moreover, the outstanding clarity enables the use of PMMA in many different optical and related applications.

In addition, owing to its UV-stability and surface hardness, the polymer is also widely used for many outdoor applications and on furniture, kitchen, bath walls or cabinet facades, respectively. Therefore, the growing application of PMMA in various industries on a global scale is the key growth factor for the development of the global PMMA market.

Based on the form, the market can be segmented into extruded sheets, pellets, cell cast sheets and blocks, and beads. Among them, the segment of PMMA extruded sheets accounted for a dominant share of more than 51% of the global PMMA market in 2016 in terms of volume.

Another leading trend on the global PMMA market is linked with the rapid digitalization of rural areas, which has propelled demand for advertising materials in the retail industry, which, in turn, has boosted demand for PMMA in signs displays, lighting, and similar applications.

The buying interest in the automotive and display sectors has been the main driver for the Asian growth over the past few years. There has been a huge expansion of PMMA production in Asia during the analyzed period, which was based on positive expectations from electronics sector and the use of PMMA in flat-screen televisions.

However, owing to the advances in technology, the average thickness of PMMA light-guide panels in television screens has been reduced. Another aspect of the local market is linked with the escalating trade tensions between China and the US.

