

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) on Monday confirmed it is in talks with Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding GmbH & Co. KG regarding the possible acquisition by Rheinmetall of that company's stake in KMW + Nexter Defense Systems N.V. or KNDS.



The company noted that the acquisition of KNDS might lead therefore to an indirect acquisition of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG or KMW, or other forms of cooperation with KNDS and/or KMW.



Rheinmetall said its Executive Board will analyze and review the possibility to successfully complete such transaction both from a legal and economic point of view.



The company noted that the possibility of such transaction depends on several political, economic and regulatory factors. Depending on the outcome of such analysis, Rheinmetall's Executive Board will decide about further actions.



