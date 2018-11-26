

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - As shopping results from the holiday weekend continue to roll in, major retailers have unveiled lucrative deals for Cyber Monday.



According to data from Adobe Analytics data, the research arm of Adobe Inc., Cyber Monday will set a new record as the largest- and fastest-growing online shopping day of the year with $7.8 billion in sales, a 17.6 percent increase year over year.



Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that customers can take advantage of deals throughout Cyber Monday Deals Week from November 24 through December 1.



Deals on Amazon devices include save $25.99 on All-New Echo Dot, save $110 total on purchase of three Echo Dot Kids Edition devices, and save $60 on Ring Doorbell Video 2 with a free all-new Echo Dot.



Deals on electronics by Amazon include savings on select monitors and modern laptops, as well as savings on Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control; and Polaroid 43-Inch 4K Smart TV for $129.99.



Major Cyber Monday deals by Walmart Inc. (WMT) include MSI Performance Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch with NVIDIA-GeForce for $799, Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus for $599.99, and the Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 for $499.99.



In the home category, Walmart is offering Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools for $99.99.



Target Corp. (TGT) is offering guests 15 percent off on hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com on Cyber Monday. For the Cyber Week, beginning Sunday, November 25, the company is offering it's lowest prices of the season on items in toys, home, kitchen appliances and more.



Top deals for the Cyber Week include Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED lights for $150 and Philips Analog 4 qt. Air Fryer for $99.99.



On Cyber Monday, Target is offering buy one, get one or BOGO 60 percent off on all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids, plus extra 15 percent off on hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com.



Best Buy Co Inc.'s (BBY) Cyber Monday deals include save $200 on select MacBook, buy two Fire TV Sticks with Alexa Voice Remote for $40 and save $325 on the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ Sunrise Gold with qualified activation.



Some 'Monday only' offers by Best Buy include save $150 on Samsung 58-inch LED 4K UHD TV with HDR, save $160 on Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones and save $90 on JBL Link 10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX