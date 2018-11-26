The news came with Canada's Fall Economic Statement. Through the new policy, the business case and access to finance would be improved to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy resources. This February Canada has proposed to phase out coal generation by 2030.In pursuit of achieving its climate goals, Canada has announced a new policy whereby businesses adopting clean energy solutions will be eligible for a full tax write off for the fiscal year in which a renewable energy system is commissioned. This would allow businesses to reduce their taxable income and thus tax liability, nationwide. ...

