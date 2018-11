Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust has today declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 8.75p per ordinary share to be paid on 27 December 2018 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 7 December 2018.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 6 December 2018.

Investec Asset Management Limited

Secretary

26 November 2018