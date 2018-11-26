

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) Monday announced plans to close three assembly plants by the end of 2019, including Detroit-Hamtramck, Lordstown in Ohio and Oshawa in Ontario.



The closure is expected to reduce salaried and salaried contract staff by 15 percent, about 5,600 jobs, i.e. roughly 1,500 in Hamtramck; 1,600 in Lordstown; and about 2,500 in Oshawa.



The Hamtramck plant makes the Chevrolet Volt and Impala, the Cadillac CT6 and the Buick LaCrosse.



GM also plans to unallocate two propulsion plants in 2019 including, Baltimore Operations in White Marsh, Maryland and Warren Transmission Operations in Warren, Michigan.



In addition to the previously announced closure of the assembly plant in Gunsan, Korea, GM will cease the operations of two additional plants outside North America by the end of 2019.



CEO Mary Barra said, 'These actions will increase the long-term profit and cash generation potential of the company and improve resilience through the cycle.' GM expects to fund the restructuring costs through a new credit facility that will further improve the company's strong liquidity position and enhance its financial flexibility.'



GM expects to record pre-tax charges of $3.0 billion to $3.8 billion related to these actions, including up to $1.8 billion of non-cash accelerated asset write-downs and pension charges, and up to $2.0 billion of employee-related and other cash-based expenses.



The majority of these charges will be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, with some additional costs incurred through the remainder of 2019.



