LivingPackets Introduces a Revolutionary Sustainable Packaging Solution

Innovative smart packaging for eCommerce lowers costs, streamlines logistics, and radically lowers environmental impact.

LivingPackets, a next-generation packaging solutions start-up, is launching "LivingPackets THE BOX, " a revolutionary, sustainable and trackable shipping box which generates almost zero packaging waste. THE BOX targets the €3,000 billion eCommerce market which is growing at a staggering rate of more than 20% a year.

Reusable up to 1,000 times, the smart box holds contents up to 5kg. It features real-time environmental monitoring (location, temperature, humidity, shocks, opening), as well as an integrated camera for remote viewing of the contents. An automatic holding system eliminates filling materials such as bubble-wrap which requires hundred of years to decompose in landfills. THE BOX also integrates an electronic address display, making all packaging stickers obsolete while simplifying forward and reverse logistics. All these features are protected by global patents.

"In addition to a massive reduction in cardboard and plastic waste, THE BOX can save merchants and logistics companies significant costs - up to 10 times less as compared with one-way packaging which uses a myriad of environmentally unfriendly materials," says Alex Cotte, CEO of LivingPackets Group.

THE BOX also enhances the online shopping experience where, for example, customers can either pay for, or return a shipment by simply pressing a button on the packaging. Users and packaging collection points are incentivised to return the boxes and keep them in perpetual circulation.

LivingPackets is offering eCommerce and logistics providers the opportunity to immediately participate in the mass-market adoption of this exciting new packaging solution. Firms can now place orders of THE BOX and enjoy substantial financial benefits. It can also be custom-branded. LivingPackets offers a specific programme to logistics, eCommerce players and financial investors.

About LivingPackets

LivingPackets' ambitious mission aims at eliminating the need for environmentally unfriendly packaging while lowering costs and improving the customer's online shopping experience.