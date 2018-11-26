PlayFusion's 'Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions' First Expansion Hits on November 30th

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first expansion to the massive collectible card game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions is ready to be unleashed in stores and on mobile platforms on November 30th. With the initial release seeing 10,000,000 physical cards sold in 10 days and over 200,000 digital games played; the banners for war have been raised worldwide. Now PlayFusion and Games Workshop are combining their might to bring the next set of 128 cards to players, so the battle can be waged in new and bloodier ways.

With Onslaught, comes the debut of the new card category: Realm Magic. Battles in the world of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions take place across the Mortal Realms. In Onslaught, these Realms are that of Aqshy; the Realm of Fire, and Ghyran; the Realm of Life. Align with a realm and unleash its power through new Blessings and Spells to crush foes.

Hammerhal, the Twin-Tailed city has long stood between the realms of Fire and Life; a beacon of the God-King Sigmar's righteous glory. However, in the wake of the Shyish Necroquake dark magic permeates the realms and Hammerhal sits on the brink of war. The four Grand Alliances are ready to unleash their chosen champions and their tools of war onto the battlefield.

Harness the powers of the realms, form new tactics and tackle new challenges in Onslaught. Visit www.warhammerchampions.com/onslaught-overview to learn more or click here to view the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions fact sheet.

About PlayFusion

Headquartered in Cambridge, the tech nirvana of the UK, PlayFusion is a multi-award-winning technology company that is pioneering the future of enhanced reality entertainment. Powered by leading edge proprietary computer vision technology, the Enhanced Reality Engine seamlessly integrates physical and digital worlds, allowing the next generation of creators, storytellers and entertainers to deliver truly magical, and compelling experiences. PlayFusion's flagship creative IP, Lightseekers, is one of the fastest growing TCG titles. Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions TCG is the newest smash hit from the company.

ABOUT Games Workshop

Games Workshop Group PLC (LSE: GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 games, miniature soldiers, novels and model kits through more than 500 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop or Warhammer), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including its publishing division 'Black Library' and its special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.