sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,265 Euro		+0,006
+2,12 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.11.2018 | 18:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 26

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:26 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):46,122
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.2500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.0277

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,815,966 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,815,966 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
48023.2516:29:53London Stock Exchange
38623.0016:23:21London Stock Exchange
606423.0016:19:54London Stock Exchange
34423.0016:07:27London Stock Exchange
79823.0016:01:06London Stock Exchange
295923.0515:17:34London Stock Exchange
6423.0515:17:34London Stock Exchange
165623.1012:42:49London Stock Exchange
167023.1012:42:49London Stock Exchange
298223.1012:42:49London Stock Exchange
124623.1012:42:49London Stock Exchange
45522.9012:30:10London Stock Exchange
360822.9011:57:33London Stock Exchange
323423.0011:40:21London Stock Exchange
336323.0011:38:36London Stock Exchange
315923.0510:58:49London Stock Exchange
366723.0010:19:04London Stock Exchange
432923.0510:18:17London Stock Exchange
565823.0510:17:59London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire