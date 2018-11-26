

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a significant gain. Markets in Europe rallied due to easing Italian budget concerns and the Brexit agreement from Sunday's summit.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.97 percent Monday and finished at 8,931.37. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.27 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.89 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche and Novartis climbed by 0.6 percent each. Meanwhile, Nestle finished lower by 0.02 percent.



Financial stocks turned in a solid performance Monday. Credit Suisse and UBS advanced by 2.3 percent each, while Julius Baer rose 1.2 percent.



Zurich Insurance increased 1.6 percent, Swiss Re rose 1.5 percent and Swiss Life added 1.2 percent.



Richemont and Swatch Group gained 1.7 percent each.



Computer accessories maker Logitech International jumped 4 percent after the company clarified it has ended talks with Plantronics Inc. regarding a potential transaction.



Bakery business Aryzta leaped 11.2 percent after backing its FY19 organic EBITDA view.



