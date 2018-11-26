

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Monday, surging up by 14.3 percent. Earlier in the session, JinkoSolar reached its best intraday level in nearly two months.



The rally by JinkoSolar comes after the solar module manufacturer reported 'solid' third quarter results, with module shipments hitting record high of 2,953 megawatts.



'While Chinese demand softened following the May 31 policy announcement, our business continued to grow thanks to our diverse global customer base and strong brand recognition,' said JinkoSolar CEO Kangping Chen.



