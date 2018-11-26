TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
London, November 26
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|113.06
|GG00B90J5Z95
|23rd November 2018
Following the announcement released earlier today Market Update; new shares will be issued at a premium of 2% to the above NAV. The new shares will be issued at an issue price of 115.30
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date: 26thNovember 2018