Space Grill, a Full Size and Indoor Certified Fold-Away BBQ, Launches in the Middle East

Recipient of the prestigious 2016 Australian Good Design Award for "Best in Category", SpaceGrill - the world's first full-sized, three burner "fold-down" barbecue - is officially launching in Dubai and the wider Middle East region this month. The Space Grill team chose the Middle East, because it is a region famed for a strong appetite for barbecue and grilling, and a harsh weather climate where it isn't always possible to cook outside and whose inhabitants frequently have little or any outdoor space, due to widespread apartment living.

With many Dubai and GCC residents enjoying apartment living, the award-winning Space Grill is a new-to-the-region cooking solution for those who enjoy a little al-fresco balcony dining but don't have the space for a full-sized BBQ. Developed as the ultimate outdoor cooking solution, Space Grill is a fold-away BBQ for those with limited outdoor space. It is a full sized 640mm x 480mm gas barbecue - with three individual rotary ignition stainless steel burners - that can be mounted to a wall or other vertical load bearing structure. Whether individuals have a smaller garden, a compact terrace area or balcony, they can now enjoy the delightful aroma and overall enjoyment that a BBQ brings.

Space Grill is an indoor approved fold-away BBQ, with a patented design that allows it to quickly and easily pull down from its vertical storage position to a horizontal cooking one, allowing individuals to grill in just ten seconds. Completely space saving, Space Grill can be set up or packed away in seconds, maximising outdoor living space.

Space Grill is a very design led barbecue, both in terms of appearance and functionality, making a Dubai launch seem particularly relevant given the large number of "space poor" urban dwellers. Space Grill has proved to also have broader appeal, with those who deem regular barbecues either an "eyesore" or "clutter" drawn to the retractable convenience and discrete aesthetic offered by it.

Weighing 35kg, Space Grill only has a pivot weight of 15kg. With the aid of inbuilt handles on its sides, it moves between positions with little effort. When retracted back down, Space Grill occupies almost 70% less space, protruding a fraction over 20cm from where its bracket is affixed.

Offering complete gourmet cooking, Space Grill has three stainless steel burners and a surface area of 640mm x 480mm consisting of an anti-stick ceramic coated cast iron plate, both flat and ridged, as well as a chef grade stainless steel grill, ensuring plenty of space to cater for family and friends.

Space Grill is easy to keep clean and well maintained, with a notable feature being its internal drip system which ensures any excess fat is captured in a detachable and pivoting drip tray. The team wanted to ensure that cooking remained the focus, not cleaning. Because of this, Ryan recommends dropping the Space Grill into the storage position so all the run off collects very quickly in the drip tray, and then "pop off" the tray and take inside to clean. The unit's cavity is shallow and every corner and surface easily wiped clean.

While the main goal was to create a space efficient full-sized barbecue, every effort was made to ensure Space Grill incorporated stylish and discrete design, as well as a number of carefully considered features to make it incredibly simple to operate, clean and store.

SPACE GRILL FEATURES

Space to grill in 10 seconds: Aided by inbuilt handles, the patented design allows quick and easy transfer from vertical storage to a horizontal cooking position - and then back again after

Full sized: 640mm x 480mm cooking area consisting of a ceramic-coated reversible cast iron plate (flat and ridged) and chef grade stainless steel grill

Space efficient: When retracted down, Space Grill occupies almost 70% less space, protruding a fraction over 20cm from its mounting bracket

Easy to clean: The anti-stick ceramic nano coating is easily wiped clean, while Space Grill's patented internal drip system ensures all run off is captured in a detachable tray that is easily removed and cleaned

Convertible splash back: What is a splash back in "cooking mode" converts to a lid cover that neatly encloses Space Grill when folded down (A water-resistant black Oxford cloth cover provides still further protection)

Durable: Made from high-quality weather proof stainless steel that's easy to clean and is highly corrosive resistant to moisture and salt

Easy to install: Comes completely assembled and is easy to install, only requiring a bracket to be screwed to a load bearing wall or structure (a stand with bracket being available for those without a suitable load bearing structure)

Portability: The mechanism in the mounting bracket allows Space Grill to be easily detached and moved to another location - or inside for the winter months

Power: The three individual rotary ignition stainless steel burners can operate off bottled or mains gas, with gas outlets on either side offering greater flexibility

The Space Grill will retail at the same price as in Australia of AED 3799 including VAT and will be available from October 2018 through select retail partners and online at http://www.ae.space-grill.com.

Space Grill is offering a 25% discount by simply quoting LAUNCHOFFER on purchasing. Visit http://www.ae.space-grill.com or call +971 58 5503078 for more details, to book a demo and to avail the offer with free installation same day. Individuals can also keep up-to-date with the latest news on @SpaceGrillMe.

About Space Grill:

Space Grill is the award-winning world's first full size fold down BBQ. Developed as the ultimate outdoor cooking solution for those who want a full-sized BBQ, but have limited outdoor space, such as those living in apartments with balconies and terraces and those with small gardens. Founder and inventor of Space Grill, Ryan Martin, tried to find such a barbecue for his modest balcony in Australia. Failing to find anything suitable - and enjoying outdoor cooking, as well as being fairly handy - Ryan decided the best solution was to make his own. Having designed and made his very first barbecue, friends of his started saying they wanted one, and so Space Grill was born. Space Grill has gone on to win many awards and accolades and is now available across the globe including the Middle East region. Visit www.spacegrill.com for further product information.

