

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of General Motors Co. (GM) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Monday, with the auto giant spiking by 5.2 percent. With the jump, GM has reached a four-month intraday high.



The advance by GM came after the company said it is taking cost actions and optimizing capital expenditures to drive annual run-rate cash savings of approximately $6 billion by year-end 2020.



GM's plan includes halting production at several plants, trimming its vehicle line-up in the U.S. and cutting salaried and salaried contract staff by 15 percent.



