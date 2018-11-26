

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Democrats set to take control of the House early next year, the results of a new Gallup poll show most Americans are pessimistic about the likelihood of much cooperation in Washington over the next two years.



Asked how much President Donald Trump will cooperate with the Democratic leaders in Congress, 64 percent of Americans said 'not much' or 'not at all.'



Seventy percent of Americans also said they do not expect the Democrats in Congress to cooperate much with Trump.



Just 33 percent think Trump will cooperate a 'great deal' or 'fair amount' with the Democrats, while only 28 percent think the Democrats will do the same with Trump.



Gallup noted Americans were more optimistic about potential cooperation after Democrats took control of both the House and Senate in 2006.



Fifty-two percent though then-President George W. Bush would cooperate a 'great deal' or 'fair amount' with the Democratic leaders in Congress, while 48 percent said the same about Democrats cooperating with Bush.



Notably, Republicans are more optimistic that Trump will cooperate with congressional Democrats and Democrats are more optimistic about congressional Democrats' willingness to cooperate.



'Perhaps because he did not need to rely on Democratic votes to advance his favored policies, Trump has made little effort to work with Democrats the past two years,' said Gallup Managing Editor Jeffrey M. Jones.



'Trump, who prides himself on being a dealmaker, must utilize those skills to work with Democrats to address the key issues facing the country,' he added. 'Some of these issues, such as infrastructure, are supported by Democrats and Republicans alike.'



The Gallup survey of 1,499 adults was conducted November 13th through 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.



