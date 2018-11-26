

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures failed to retain early gains and ended flat on Monday, as the dollar, which had slipped on geopolitical worries, recovered from lower levels as the day progressed.



Investors, looking ahead to the upcoming G20 meeting later this week, were mostly cautious with their moves. The U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting on the sidelines of the summit in Argentina. However, it remains to be seen if the two leaders would reach a substantive deal.



If the two countries fail to reach an agreement that will help resolve their trade disputes, then the U.S. duties on Chinese goods will increase to 25% from January 1, 2019.



The dollar's weakness earlier in the day was due to uncertainty about an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve. As against earlier expectations of a rate hike this December and three more increases in the coming year, analysts now feel the Fed is likely to be less aggressive with regard to rate hikes due to uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy.



Gold futures for February ended down $0.80, or 0.07%, at $1,222.40 an ounce. On Friday, gold futures settled at $1,223.20 an ounce, losing $4.80, or 0.4%, for the session.



Silver futures for March ended at $14.205 an ounce, while Copper futures settled at $2.7555 per pound.



The dollar index inched ahead gradually to move past the 97 mark.



Gold price movements were somewhat subdued in the session, with investors looking ahead to reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, and personal income and spending during the course of this week.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as well as the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting.



Investors also await a slew of U.S. economic data, remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting this week for clues on the outlook for interest rates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX