

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rebounded on Monday, with traders betting on hopes the OPEC members will agree to cut production to prevent a supply glut in the market.



It was a fairly strong comeback for crude oil, which had plunged almost 8% in the previous session amid concerns over excess supply and demand growth worries.



Monday's surge marked crude oil's biggest single session gain in nearly two months.



Saudi Arabia, which had earlier expressed its willingness to increase output to offset loss of Iranian oil to the market post implementation of U.S. sanction, is now reportedly in discussion with OPEC and its allies to cut global output by about 1.4 million barrels per day, or 1.5% of global supply.



Brent crude oil for February shot up by about 1.8% to over $60.00 a barrel.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January ended up $1.21, or 2.4%, $51.63 a barrel. On Friday, crude oil futures ended down $4.21, or 7.7%, at $50.42 a barrel, slightly off a 13-month low of $50.16.



It was a 'Black Friday' for crude oil last Friday, with crude oil prices tumbling amid rising concerns about excess supply. Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stockpiles to have increased for a ninth successive week, with increases in eight of these weeks turning out to be much higher than markets had forecast.



The continuous surge in inventories and rising worries about demand growth due to a slowing global economy pushed crude oil prices to multi month lows. OPEC is reportedly considering a deal to discuss cutting production at the upcoming meeting on December 6.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina. In the event of the two countries failing to reach an agreement that will take them closer to settling their trade disputes, U.S. duties on Chinese goods ill increase to 25% at the start of 2019 and this could severely weight on global economic growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX