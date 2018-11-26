

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In September, imports were worth NZ$5.89 billion and exports were at NZ$4.33 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.56 billion.



Japan will provide October figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggest no change at an annual 1.2 percent.



China will see industrial profit data for October; in September, profits were up 4.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX