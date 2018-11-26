

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (OSIR), Monday said it has appointed Samson Tom to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 26, 2018.



Tom was at Osiris from 2003 to 2011, where he held several leadership positions spanning multiple functional areas including Quality, Operations, Clinical Development, and Product Development. Subsequently, he served as Group Director, Biosurgery Research & Development at Ethicon, Inc.



Prior to rejoining Osiris, he served as Vice President, Research & Development for Surgical Orthobiologics at Bioventus, LLC.



'Returning to Osiris definitely feels like coming home,' said Dr. Tom. 'Developing and launching novel solutions to address unmet needs for patients and the medical community have always been at the core of Osiris. I am truly energized to continue this legacy and look forward to working with the entire team during the next phase in the evolution of this innovative company.'



Jason Keefer, who previously served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will transition to lead the commercial functions of the organization and serve on the management team as Chief Commercial Officer.



