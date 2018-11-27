Over 6000 New SKUs Displayed at the 2019 MINISO Global New Products Ordering Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, the 2019 MINISO Global New Products Ordering Fair was successfully held in Guangzhou, China. It had set up six theme pavilions, five categories pavilions and five "IP" pavilions, and over 6000 new SKUs were displayed at the fair.

The six theme pavilions included Floral Fantasy, Vatnajokull Glacier, Fruit Kingdom, Modern Collection, Youth League and Christmas Land. The five categories pavilions were the health & beauty, homeware, electronic & electrical appliance, toy and fashion accessories, while the five "IP" pavilions included the We Bare Bear series, Adventure Time series, Hello Kitty series, Pantone series and the Marvel series.

Mr. Ye Guofu, the global co-founder and CEO of MINISO, expressed that, in the upcoming year, MINISO will strictly separate the standards to different markets in terms of product research and development, particularly in product classification and packaging. However, high quality and high cost performance will still maintain a high level.

Ada Dou, the Executive Vice-president of MINISO Commodity Center, indicated that, 6357 new products were exhibited at the fair, and it only took four months for them to prepare, which meant that there were 3 SKUs being made per hour. Such a rate of development is rarely seen in the real retail industry.

The 2019 MINISO Global New Products Ordering Fair could be compared to a "mini Canton Fair". Agents and partners from all over the world found surprises that exceeded expectations during the fair.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789270/MINISO_fair.jpg