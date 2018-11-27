President Xi's Visit to Spain Will Boost Economic Relations Between Both Countries Predicts Olive Oils from Spain

BEIJING, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In the context of the 45th anniversary of the Sino-Spanish diplomatic relations, the visit of President Xi to Spain, a boost to economic relations between both countries

China is the second largest importer of Olive Oils from Spain . In a single year of 2017, a total of 31,262 tons of this precious product entered our daily life

Thirteen years after the visit of former President Hu Jintao to Spain, China will again strengthen its ties with the Southern European nation. With the upcoming visit, President Xi Jinping will take advantage of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries to strengthen cooperation in various areas, to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries and to increase exchanges at a new high-level.

One of the Spanish economic sectors that has shown the greatest interest in the Chinese market is olive oil sector. Not surprisingly, Spain leads the production and marketing of this product throughout the world, especially in the Chinese market. According to the data of the Customs of China, in 2017, Spain exported 31,262 tons, which counts 80% of all olive oils imported by the country. Figures have shown that China is the second largest client of the Olive Oils from Spain outside the European Union, closely following the United States. Thus, China consolidates itself as one of the most dynamic markets for this product in the entire globe. In fact, only 73 tons of olive oils were imported 20 years ago, of which 40 tons came from Spain. That figure has multiplied by 800 times, and sales from Spain reached a total of 140 million euros in 2017.

The Spanish olive oils sector, grouped under the brand Olive Oils from Spain, with the collaboration of the European Union, launched a three-year promotion campaign last September, aiming primarily at the travelers at the gathering point with the largest human traffic of the country. An initiative was presented at a press conference in Beijing, with the aim of increasing the demand for a product of the highest quality and reaching a larger segment of the population.

