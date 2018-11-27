SV Advisory Group: Meet GoldJob: the Company Built by the Industry's Top Entrepreneurs

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / The Goldjob platform extends its crypto services to portfolio management for its clients. A pool of professionals that ranges from data analytics to crypto traders has been integrated within this ecosystem for this purpose. At the moment, Goldjob only trades using the most efficient exchange platforms; Binance, Bittrex, Kraken & Poloniex.

Bitcoin has not just been a trendsetter, ushering in a wave of cryptocurrencies built on a decentralized peer-to-peer network, it's become the de facto standard for cryptocurrencies , inspiring an ever-growing legion of followers and spinoffs.

The rise of the crypto universe opened a large variety of new opportunities for investors and traders. "Some of these new options are fairly traditional," says John Gold from the UK based investment company GoldJob, "for example, speculative operations can be carried with the majority of existing cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and many others."

The markets for crypto assets are rather volatile. At the end 2017 and early 2018 picks Bitcoin which is traded under BTC ticker was priced at $17,000 and then slid to $6,000 bouncing back during its downtrend. It must not be left unnoted that today's prices are still 50% higher y-o-y which implies quadrupling on the pick.

Customers on the platform can track all their account transactions in real-time. Interested crypto traders who leverage this bot can earn 12% profits per month which starts attracting 1% monthly bonuses once the client exceeds 3 months trading in this platform. Alternatively, new traders can opt for demo accounts virtually funded with $10,000.

Intraday trading allows for significant bargains as well: average difference between intraday high and low prices for BTC rarely comes below 1.5% which, given the substantial volume, provides a straightforward buy-and-sell speculation at any given period.

This platform's trading bot is built with a new & advanced algorithm which allows simultaneous trading on a couple legit crypto exchanges. These include GoldJob, Bittrex, Kraken, Binance & Poloniex. The network's entry limit is $1000, this is quite friendly to most people who would want to own a cryptocurrency or trade these digital assets.

GoldJob employs many of those opportunities and goes beyond that, using its trading experience which was mastered by decades of fiat world trading expertise and empowering its operations by a set of trading tools and techniques and technical analysis which involves elements of artificial intelligence. As a result, the company has demonstrated a stable growth of its clients' accounts which comes down to an average of 12% a month, a whopping number compared to the market results and any alternative presented in the fiat universe.

The crypto, one must note, is not like fiat. There is no centralized depositary and no third party management or support, once you act on your own. You have to memorize your access key and be hundred percent correct with every wire you make in the blockchain network. All responsibility comes to your ability to memorize and maintain 20 digit (or more) addresses and accounts. That's where 99% of all "classic banking" clients stop.

We, regular people, are used to support services which come to help you, however fast and pleasant, on the phone or corporate messaging system. In blockchain, you merely receive customer support at every exchange you work with, and all cross-platform decision and portfolio management is pretty much left on your own.

With GoldJob it is not like that. The company provides you with a full and comprehensive coverage and, basically, take that burden off your shoulders. You have your personal account where all the trades, bids and offers are collected and financial results are tracked.

The company pays a great deal of attention to its customers' loyalty, including a series of bonus payments for extended deposit with no withdrawals, new customers attraction and other. GoldJob believes in the long-term cooperation with its clients and wants to establish a well set multi-functional asset management business. "We are here to give our client the professional care they deserve and GoldJob intends to be the best solution on the street," says John Gold of GoldJob.

For those playing the field professionally, like miners, GoldJob partnership offers a visible increase in returns and profitability. Once your mining equipment is connected to the GoldJob system, all generated assets are automatically pulled into the company's effective trading and account management. This double the miners' returns and reduces payback periods for the mining capacity accordingly.

The company is actively expanding through all major geographies with new offices opening in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Almaty, and far beyond CIS advancing to China, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea in Asia and Spain and United Kingdom in Europe. "Our strategy includes all major developing markets and we want to be where the future demand in wealth management comes from," says John Gold. This includes all BRICS, Asia and Latin America. Developed markets are in the scope as well, as competition from the traditional asset management and investment banking is weak and slow.

