

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.3 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent and was up from the downwardly revised 1.1 percent gain in September (originally 1.2 percent).



Ona monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.4 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.



Individually, prices were up for advertising services, transportation, postal activities, leasing and real estate. Prices were down for information and communications and telemarketing.



