

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) will replace Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent CACI International Inc. (CACI) will replace Lamb Weston Holdings in the S&P MidCap 400, and Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) will replace CACI International in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 & 100 constituent United Technologies Corp. (UTX) is acquiring Rockwell Collins in a deal expected to close tonight pending final conditions.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) will replace Aetna Inc. (AET) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 & 100 constituent CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is acquiring Aetna in a deal expected to close on November 28 pending final conditions.



Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) will replace Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) in the S&P 500, and Stericycle will replace Energen Corp. (EGN) in the S&P MidCap 400. Diamondback Energy is acquiring Energen in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals. Stericycle is ranked near the bottom of the S&P 500 and has a market capitalization more appropriate for the mid-cap market space.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will replace LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) in the S&P MidCap 400. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is acquiring LaSalle Hotel Properties in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals.



S&P Dow Jones Indices noted that it will make the changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 3.



