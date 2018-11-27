Hotel Plus - HDE 2019 Set to be Held in Shanghai on Apr 26 - 28

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Plus - Shanghai International Hospitality Design & Supplies Expo (HDE) is China's leading hotel and commercial space event organized by China Tourist Hotel Association and UBM Sinoexpo at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). It aims to improve the hospitality industry and the commercial property industry in China by providing total solution of construction and operation, enabling participants to build partnerships, purchase products and exchange information.

Hotel Plus - HDE is derived from Hotelex, the hospitality trade fair which has more than 20 years history, and the construction material exhibition HDE. The exhibits include brands and companies in the field of building and decoration, engineering and design, interior design, lighting and intelligence, smart hotel and green building materials, room amenities, hotel textiles and uniforms, fitness and leisure, IT and security, hotel investment and franchise. So far, world-renowned hospitality suppliers such as Gree, CHANGHONG, DARKIN, DeRucci, MEGAMAN, SIMON, Panasonic, Technogym, La Bottega, L'Occitane confirmed to take part in the event, bringing their latest products and services.

In 2019, Hotel Plus - HDE will unite premium trade shows in retail and cleaning, to integrate and expand every department of the industry chain, covering all 17 exhibition halls of the SNIEC with 200,000 sqm of exhibiting space. It is estimated that over 850 exhibitors and 140,000 professional visitors would participate in.

Except for the exhibition, diversified event programs will be taken place at the same time including Design Week Shanghai, Hotel Mockup Room Show and Global Real Estate Architect Festival, offering insights on current trends of hospitality sector and case studies of newly-built real estate projects.

More than 500 industry professionals at home and abroad will be invited to share their opinions and experience on the concept Innovation, Soul of Design. Former speakers include Piero Lissoni, the Founder of Lissoni Associati, Nathan Hutchins, the Co-founder of Muza Lab, Colin Seah, the Founder of MOD, Ed Ng, the Founder of AB Concept and Sally Storey, the Design Director of Lighting Design International. In Hotel Plus - HDE 2019, Roberto Baciocchi, the Founder of Baciocchi Associati, Lien Chou, the Former President of Brandston Partnership, Inc., Tom Dixon, the Founder of Design Research Studio, and many other outstanding designers and hoteliers will gather together and bring audiences brilliant ideas.

Kent Sun, the Chief Development Officer of IHG Greater China highly praised that, "I appreciate the organizer for providing the platform to us, where many hotel brands, innovative products and technologies came forth over the years. It is very important for hospitality development. Here we are able to meet old friends and new friends, particularly designers who present creative ideas. Hotel Plus, we will always attend it."

With the advantage of unique market positioning and high-end buyer resources, the event is recognized and praised by industry professionals for years. It is not only an excellent platform for quality manufacturers to promote their brands, present innovative products and conduct business contact, but also a good choice for designers, architects, hoteliers and developers to purchase project materials.

