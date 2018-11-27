

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen.



However, the market has pared gains after U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that it was 'highly unlikely' he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent on January 1.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 60.21 points or 0.28 percent to 21,872.21, after rising to a high of 21,968.53 in early trades. Japanese shares rose on Monday.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent, Sony is advancing almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.5 percent and Canon is up 0.4 percent.



Among the other major automakers, Toyota is higher by 1 percent and Honda is adding almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are advancing more than 1 percent each.



In the tech sector, Advantest is adding 0.3 percent, while Tokyo Electron is declining 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is up more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Isetan Mitsukoshi is rising almost 4 percent, while Mitsui OSK Lines and Chiyoda Corp. are gaining almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Pioneer Corp. and Nippon Express are declining more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 1.3 percent on year in October. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent and was up from the downwardly revised 1.1 percent gain in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday as some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the recent weakness. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with traders looking ahead to a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.



The Dow surged up 354.29 points or 1.5 percent to 24,640.24, the Nasdaq soared 142.87 points or 2.1 percent to 7,081.85 and the S&P 500 jumped 40.89 points or 1.6 percent to 2,673.45.



The major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday after tumbling nearly 8 percent in the previous session. WTI crude futures for January ended up $1.21 or 2.4 percent to close at $51.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



