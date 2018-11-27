

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb Inc. has appointed Dave Stephenson, an executive from Amazon.com Inc, as chief financial officer.



Stephenson will join the San Francisco-based company in early January, and will report to Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky.



Dave joins Airbnb from a 17-year career at Amazon, where he was most recently Vice President and CFO of their Worldwide Consumer Organization, which is responsible for all of Amazon's global website sales including Amazon Prime and subsidiaries such as Whole Foods and Zappos.



Before that, Dave was the Vice President for Amazon's International Consumer business and has led finance across many areas of the company, including North America Retail, Merchant Services and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition, Dave has served as President and CFO of Big Fish Games and spent nearly a decade at Procter & Gamble in a variety of finance and engineering roles.



