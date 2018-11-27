







TOKYO, Nov 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited today announced the launch of two new models in the H series of the Fujitsu Workstation CELSIUS family of workstations, all made by Fujitsu Client Computing. Both of these models are equipped with the latest processor--the eighth-generation Intel Core family of processors--and the operating system Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Fujitsu will begin sales of the new models in Japan from November 30.Main Features of the New ProductsThe CELSIUS H980 mobile workstation features a 17.3" full HD high-performance large screen display. It comes equipped with the latest 3D graphics accelerators, including NVIDIA Quadro P5200 and NVIDIA Quadro P3200, offering users the ability to quickly and easily use applications like the latest CAD, CAE(1), or analytic simulations. With a 17.3" wide screen and top-level graphics capabilities, it delivers a comfortable, mobile work environment.The CELSIUS H780 high-spec workstation, which features a 15.6" full HD display, now comes with an AC adapter that is approximately 32% smaller than the previous model(2), and it supports high-performance mobile work when users are on the go.In addition, both models are equipped with the latest processor--the Intel Core family of processors with eighth-generation hexa-core or quad-core chips(3)--and the operating system Windows 10 April 2018 Update, with support for Thunderbolt3 (USB3.1 Gen2), which enables high-speed data connections. They can also be custom-equipped with a fingerprint sensor and a palm vein sensor. Moreover, they have been tested in accordance with nine categories of the MIL-STD-810G (4), which is a US military procurement standard, delivering the high quality and reliability that is demanded of mobile work stations.Pricing and Availabilityhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuCELCIUSPricing.jpg(1) CAE Computer Aided Engineering. Computer systems that support the design and development of industrial products.(2) Approximately 32% smaller than the previous model Comparison with CELSIUS H770.(3) Quad-core chips Only for the CELSIUS H780.(4) Tested in accordance with nine categories of the MIL-STD-810G They have been tested in accordance with nine categories of the MIL-STD 810G procurement standard of the US Department of Defense (vibration integrity, vehicle vibration (long distance transport of 1,000 miles), transit drop, functional shock, blowing dust (6 hours), humidity, altitude (at an altitude of 15,000ft when operational, at 30,000ft when stored), high temperature (at a constant temperature of 50degC when operational and 70degC when non-operational), low temperature (at a constant temperature of -20degC when operational and -30degC when non-operational). Depending on circumstances or the environment, there is no guarantee of operability. Fujitsu does not guarantee validity and accuracy regarding these test results, and does not bear any responsibility, including for defect liability.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.