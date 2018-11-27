RevX Announces aiCube, an Intelligent Engine for Mobile Advertising & Analytics

BANGALORE, India, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

aiCube addresses publisher quality, fraud, brand safety and performance optimization problems in the mobile programmatic ecosystem through app store data intelligence, audience intelligence and artificial intelligence

RevX, a mobile advertising technology company, announced an intelligent mobile advertising engine 'aiCube' that brings app store data intelligence to mobile programmatic buying. The aiCube technology automatically validates every app publisher across 20+ programmatic exchanges with data from Google and Apple stores for quality issues such as malware, adware, misleading app data, and brand-unsafe contents. Further, aiCube fills missing data such as app category and publisher names in bid requests for precise targeting and optimization.

In addition, aiCube also adds a layer of audience intelligence and artificial intelligence for cohort analytics, look-a-like modeling, and budget allocation for performance optimization. Apart from driving re-engagement on active and lapsed users, advertisers can connect their first-party data to aiCube for programmatically acquiring new users through look-a-like audience models along with running high-impact brand experience campaigns.

"In-app programmatic is relatively new and advertisers don't yet have tools to verify publisher quality and make informed decisions to buy brand-safe inventory, transparently, that delivers performance and value. aiCube is an industry-first platform that builds a holistic profile of every publisher combining programmatic data with app stores' data and historical media performance for better media planning, targeting and optimization," said Mukesh Agarwal, RevX CEO.

"Google and Apple continue to unpublish malicious apps from the stores. In 2017, Google removed 70,000 such apps from the Play Store. However, these apps continue to sell ads through different channels including programmatic and deceive ad buyers into buying poor quality, fraudulent inventory. aiCube engine removes about 18% of the programmatic inventory from hundreds of thousands of apps based on AI-driven quality scoring that utilizes app store metadata," added Mukesh Agarwal.

RevX drives growth for 8/10 top mCommerce apps in India, Middle East, and South East Asia with its aiCube engine. Further, some of the leading mobile ad networks license RevX platform to drive the growth for their customers across the globe.

aiCube is available as part of RevX's self-serve DSP platform or managed service to execute app performance and brand marketing campaigns. RevX's DSP platform is integrated with more than 20 leading mobile and video exchanges, giving access to 1.2B verified mobile devices globally.

