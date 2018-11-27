Figure 1: Experimental setup in anechoic chamber

Figure 2: Experimental results of the influence of the human body at various frequencies



TOKYO, Nov 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO INC. and Rohde & Schwarz have joined forces to set up the world's first ultra-wideband channel sounder for mobile communications exceeding 100 GHz. They conducted radio wave propagation experiments at frequencies up to 150 GHz. The frequency bands from 100 GHz to 300 GHz are expected to enable further high-speed and large-capacity communications for the next generation beyond 5G.In the experiments, the two companies measured and analyzed the effects of radio wave propagation characteristics and shielding effects in the mmWave range. As a result, they pioneered new frequency bands and contributed to the realization of terabit-class mobile communication systems.In the 100 GHz to 300 GHz frequency bands, wider bandwidths are available than in those used for 5G. However, these higher mmWave frequency bands are strongly affected by persons, vehicles, trees and environmental conditions like rain. It is therefore necessary to research the influence of such objects on the radio wave propagation characteristics.Using test and measurement equipment from Rohde & Schwarz, DOCOMO has developed a novel ultra-wideband mmWave band channel sounder to measure radio wave propagation characteristics necessary for evaluating mmWave mobile communication systems exceeding 100 GHz. The measurement parameters include the propagation loss (degree of attenuation of radio waves), power delay profile (arrival time of radio waves) and angular profile (indicator of spread of radio wave arrival). In the test system the R&S SMW200A signal generator together with the R&S SMZ frequency multiplier generate the mmWave bands, while the R&S FSW85 signal and spectrum analyzer equipped with the R&S FS-Z170 analyze it with a scalable wide analysis bandwidth of up to 2 GHz. The setup offers a highly convenient user interface with a high-resolution multi-touch display directly displaying the radio wave propagation characteristics in real-time.In this experiment, this test system was placed in an anechoic chamber. DOCOMO and Rohde & Schwarz confirmed that they can measure and analyze the shielding effect of the human body, applying signals up to 150 GHz in all common 5G frequency bands currently in use or under consideration.Through their close collaboration, DOCOMO and Rohde & Schwarz show their commitment to contributing to the development of next-generation mobile communication systems beyond 5G worldwide.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ExperimentalAanechoicChamber.jpgFigure 1: Experimental setup in anechoic chamberhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_InfluenceHumanBody%20.jpgFigure 2: Experimental results of the influence of the human body at various frequenciesAbout Rohde & SchwarzThe Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 76 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.