ExaGrid, a Nutanix Elevate Partner, announced today that it will participate as a Gold sponsor at Nutanix's annual .NEXT Europe conference on November 27-29. At the event, ExaGrid will present its "Nutanix-Ready" hyperconverged backup storage solution that supports the leading backup applications used with AHV, including solutions from HYCU, Veeam, Commvault, Veritas, and others. At the event, Graham Woods, Vice President of International Systems Engineering at ExaGrid, will lead a session on next-generation enterprise cloud and backup storage, and ExaGrid will be hosting Booth G05 in the Golden Village at ExCeL.

Customers attending .NEXT will learn how they benefit from a true end-to-end, seamless storage environment when combining Nutanix, their supported backup application, and ExaGrid. Nutanix pioneered the hyperconverged infrastructure space, which combines compute, storage and networking into an all-in-one solution for flexible scaling. ExaGrid offers a complementary scale-out architecture, ensuring maximum uptime and lowering the cost of long-term backup retention.

"I believe that Nutanix is the most revolutionary enterprise cloud solution that we've seen in the last decade and as a result, we've seen an unprecedented response from IT organizations to embrace Nutanix," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO at ExaGrid. "ExaGrid shares Nutanix's technological vision as evidenced by our mirrored architectures and general approach to storage, whether on the front or back end."

ExaGrid's scale-out architecture consistently delivers fast backups in Nutanix environments due to its unique landing zone, and can quickly restore data and boot VMs by avoiding data rehydration. ExaGrid keeps the backup window fixed in length as data grows, and avoids costly and disruptive forklift upgrades in Nutanix IT data centers. Appliance models of varying capacities allow customers to buy what they need as they need it; older and newer appliances of any capacity can be used in the same scale-out system, eliminating product obsolescence and protecting the customer's IT investment.

.NEXT Conference is the IT industry's leading data center and cloud conference where executives, IT infrastructure and operations leaders, architects, devops practitioners and partners learn and discuss state-of-the-art practices on how to build and run enterprise clouds, on their terms, that provide agility and foster innovation to give businesses a competitive edge. This year's Europe conference will be held on November 27-29 at ExCeL in London, UK.

