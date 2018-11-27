OpenMarket and RealNetworks Join Forces to Combat Messaging Fraud

Kontxt from RealNetworks will enable OpenMarket to further improve the quality of messaging

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), and OpenMarket, a leading mobile messaging company, today announced a new initiative to identify and counter fraud in the US and UK. Preceding a global rollout, OpenMarket will start by implementing a UK pilot deployment of Kontxt, a machine-learning platform for next-generation A2P messaging from RealNetworks.

Global and local enterprises increasingly rely on mobile messaging to help consumers with authentication, marketing, and other customer engagement, ranging from flight status notifications to restaurant reservations. However, as messaging fraud becomes more complex and highly fragmented, spam texts are now a growing threat to both consumers and organizations.

RealNetworks' Kontxt will enable OpenMarket to curtail these unwanted messages and counter the evolving threat of SMS fraud. Applying advanced machine-learning algorithms, Kontxt identifies the origin and intent of messages, even when message metadata is spoofed or otherwise misrepresented. Using a range of parameters and policies, the platform then groups these messages into "classes" -- or categories -- which allow aggregators, mobile network operators, and intercarrier networks to prioritize, route, and even price messages accordingly, providing the highest level of service to subscribers and to business enterprises.

"At OpenMarket, we're continuously working to improve our services and advance the messaging industry," said Ethan Gustav, OpenMarket Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Following our collaboration to develop the Global A2P Code of Conduct, our partnership with RealNetworks' Kontxt furthers our commitment to protect consumers from intrusive messages while preserving brand relationships with customers."

Kontxt will help OpenMarket keep its network free of unwanted traffic, enabling OpenMarket to improve its service to enterprise customers and raise the quality of services for mobile network operators.

"In an era where privacy is highly scrutinized, SMS fraud must be addressed before it erodes consumer trust," said Max Pellegrini, President of RealNetworks. "This collaboration between Kontxt and OpenMarket safeguards not only consumers but also mobile network providers and organizations in the next generation of messaging. We're excited to partner with OpenMarket and we look forward to accomplishing further innovation together."

For more information about Kontxt please visit www.Kontxt.com

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks invented the streaming media category and changed the way audio and video content was consumed across devices and around the world. Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Find RealNetworks' corporate information at www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks and the company's respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of RealNetworks, Inc. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About OpenMarket

OpenMarket helps the biggest brands in the world use mobile messaging to connect with their customers in the moments that count. When they need to be there and be responsive in real-time. When customer experience isn't just a buzzword: it's an obsession. OpenMarket combines a powerful, scalable and reliable platform with a deep understanding of how text messaging can transform business processes. It works closely with clients to deliver timely, useful and context-sensitive mobile messaging that surprises and delights their customers around the world at massive scale. OpenMarket calls this the Empathetic Interaction and it's changing the way enterprises engage with their customers. With trusted relationships with mobile operators across the globe, OpenMarket offers faster time to market, and ongoing support for its enterprise customers. OpenMarket is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices in Detroit, London, Sydney, Pune, and Guadalajara.