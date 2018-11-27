

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open on a cautious note Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would likely raise the punitive tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.



He also threatened to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, if upcoming trade talks fail to produce a deal.



Asian markets outside China and Hong Kong shrugged off early weakness to edge higher even as it seems unlikely that the two sides will resolve their trade dispute at this weekend's G20 meeting.



Gold inched lower and the dollar steadied on global growth pessimism while oil edged lower again, weighed down by record Saudi oil production.



The U.S. economic calendar remains light, with reports on home prices and consumer confidence awaited later in the session.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rebounded after four consecutive sessions of losses as tech shares bounced back and investors cheered robust retail sales figures tied to Cyber Monday.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.6 percent.



European markets ended Monday's session firmly in positive territory as traders were encouraged by a rebound in oil prices, easing Italian budgetary concerns and the agreement between the European Union and Great Britain on Brexit.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.2 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX