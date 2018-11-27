In pv magazine's recent webinar, JinkoSolar laid out the case for using bifacial modules in large-scale solar plants, and the opportunities and challenges this can bring for project developers. Listeners raised plenty of interesting questions during the webinar, and now Andrea Viaro, Head of Technical Services for Europe has taken the time to answer some of the questions we couldn't fit in. Further questions from the webinar will be answered later this week.What is the bifacial factor? Andrea Viaro: it is the rate between the peak power or nominal efficiency of the rear side of the PV module, ...

