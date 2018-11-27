sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Media Advisory - Dramatic Cost Reductions for CO(2) Capture Reignites CCS on Agenda for Climate Change

EDINBURGH, Scotland, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Announcement of new CCS study that demonstrates significant cost reductions and gained efficiencies for large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) elevating the technology to 2nd generation and its availability for broad deployment.

WHY: It is widely accepted that large-scale CCS has a critical role to play in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). Cost has been the cited barrier. That changes with this study.

WHO:Mike Monea, Corwyn Bruce, Beth Hardy, International CCS Knowledge Centre
Tim Dixon, IEAGHG

WHERE: To attend event:
Dovecot Studios, Meeting Room, Level 2,
10 Infirmary Street,
Edinburgh, Scotland

WHEN: Time: 10 AM
Date: November 28, 2018

CONTACT: Jodi Woollam
Head of Communications & Media Relations
International CCS Knowledge Centre
jwoollam@ccsknowledge.com
T: +1-306-565-5956 / M: +1-306-520-3710

Media Contact:
+1-306-565-5669
198-10 Research Drive
Regina, SK S4S 7J7
Canada


