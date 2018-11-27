sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.11.2018 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Meikles Ld - Result of AGM

Meikles Ld - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 26

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

20 NOVEMBER 2018

Shareholders are advised that:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 1: To receive and adopt the Group Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors.

Ordinary Resolution Number 1 was passed by shareholders.

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 2: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

Kazilek Ncube

Ordinary Resolution Number 2 was passed by shareholders.

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 3: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

    Rugare Chidembo

    Ordinary Resolution Number 3 was passed by shareholders.

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 4: To confirm Directors' fees amounting to US$44,344 for the year ended 31 March 2018.

    Ordinary Resolution Number 4 was passed by shareholders.

  • Ordinary Resolution Number 5: To approve the Auditors' fees of US$96,000 for the year ended 31 March 2018

    Ordinary Resolution Number 5 was passed by shareholders

  • Ordinary Resolution No. 6: To appoint auditors for the year ending 31 March 2019.

    Messrs Deloitte & Touche, auditors for the year ended 31 March 2018, have indicated their willingness to continue in office.

    Ordinary Resolution Number 6 was passed by shareholders.

THABANI MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 November 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire