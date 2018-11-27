Meikles Ld - Result of AGM
London, November 26
MEIKLES LIMITED
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON
20 NOVEMBER 2018
Shareholders are advised that:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
Ordinary Resolution Number 1: To receive and adopt the Group Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors.
Ordinary Resolution Number 1 was passed by shareholders.
Ordinary Resolution Number 2: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:
Kazilek Ncube
Ordinary Resolution Number 2 was passed by shareholders.
Ordinary Resolution Number 3: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:
Rugare Chidembo
Ordinary Resolution Number 3 was passed by shareholders.
Ordinary Resolution Number 4: To confirm Directors' fees amounting to US$44,344 for the year ended 31 March 2018.
Ordinary Resolution Number 4 was passed by shareholders.
Ordinary Resolution Number 5: To approve the Auditors' fees of US$96,000 for the year ended 31 March 2018
Ordinary Resolution Number 5 was passed by shareholders
Ordinary Resolution No. 6: To appoint auditors for the year ending 31 March 2019.
Messrs Deloitte & Touche, auditors for the year ended 31 March 2018, have indicated their willingness to continue in office.
Ordinary Resolution Number 6 was passed by shareholders.
THABANI MPOFU
COMPANY SECRETARY
27 November 2018