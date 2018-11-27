Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront: Bytro Labs releases a new version of Supremacy 1914

PRESS RELEASE

November 27, 2018

Bytro Labs, part of Stillfront Group, releases a new version of Supremacy 1914

Online games developer Bytro Labs, best known for its grand strategy hit Call of War, has released a new version of their classic title Supremacy 1914. Today's release marks the first of three milestones for the new version Supremacy 1914 - The Great War in 2019.

This first update features a completely reworked community area, a new map look and a new 3D rendering technology. In the next step Bytro Labs is further embracing its cross-platform strategy, which has already shown great success for Call of War.

Supremacy 1914 - The Great War is releasing for Android phones later this year and is followed in early 2019 by iOS devices and leading PC gaming platform Steam. The third and final stage will be reached in mid-2019 with a major content and feature update, which will finalize Supremacy 1914 - The Great War and make the brand ready for the future ensuring its continued success as a leading grand strategy WWI game. More than 4.5 million people have played Supremacy 1914 since launch.

"Supremacy 1914 has been a very recognizable and profitable brand of Bytro for nearly a decade. Over the coming months, the highly motivated team behind the product will be bringing out the most ambitious updates since the initial launch. This will add many more strong years to its track record and the team is hard at work to ensure Supremacy 1914 enters its second decade in better shape than ever", says Christopher Lörken, co-founder and Managing Director, Bytro Labs.

"Much of the development has already been made on engine level, which enables us to release Supremacy 1914 on mobile with low additional investments. Earlier this year, Call of War was released for mobile on the same engine with very good results. Bytro Labs are doing a great job, contributing to the whole Group with expertise in platform extension", says Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront Group.

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through ten near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany, Goodgame Studios in Germany and Imperia Online, Bulgaria. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios. Imperia Online, is an MMO strategy game published on both browser and mobile platforms by Imperia Online.

