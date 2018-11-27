CRH plc: CRH PLC Announces Update to Phase 3 of Share Buyback Programme

Update to Phase 3 of Share Buyback Programme

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / On 25 April 2018, CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) (LSE: CRH) announced its intention to repurchase ordinary shares of up to €1 billion over the next 12 months. CRH announced on 20 November 2018 the commencement of a programme to repurchase ordinary shares for a maximum consideration of €100 million (the "Phase 3 Programme").

CRH today announces that it has entered into non-discretionary instructions with Merrill Lynch International to conduct the Phase 3 Programme on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Phase 3 Programme independently of CRH in accordance with certain pre-set parameters. The other details of the Phase 3 Programme which were announced on 20 November 2018 remain unchanged.

This announcement relates solely to the Phase 3 Programme and any decision in relation to any future buyback programmes will be based on an ongoing assessment of the capital needs of the business and general market conditions.

