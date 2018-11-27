

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L) reported that its half-year statutory profit before tax was down 4.3% year-over-year to 42.6 million pounds. Earnings per share was 66.1 pence compared to 69.8 pence. Adjusted profit before tax for the period was 0.9 percent higher at 44.8 million pounds compared to 44.4 million pounds, in the corresponding period last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 69.7 pence compared to 69.6 pence.



First-half total revenue was 719.2 million pounds, 0.6 percent higher than in the corresponding period a year ago and featured a significant increase in sales of poultry products. Volumes were up by 1.1 percent, for the period.



Adam Couch, Cranswick's CEO said: 'The first half performance was in line with our expectations. They were achieved despite more uncertain domestic market conditions and softer pricing in key export markets.'



Cranswick said the interim dividend is being increased by 5.3 percent to 15.9 pence per share from 15.1 pence previously. The dividend will be paid on 25 January 2019 to Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 December 2018.



