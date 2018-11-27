

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc. (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 Group revenue was 9.584 billion pounds, up 6% on a like-for-like basis.



Underlying EBIT was 250 million pounds, down 58 million pounds from the prior year on a like-for-like basis.



Thomas Cook said it published the expected results for the full year ahead of schedule as a result of the expected lower underlying EBIT.



In its trading update, the company noted that Tour Operator profit was down 88 million pounds, impacted by discounting in 'lates' market; UK particularly disappointing. The company recorded strong Airline profit growth of 35 million pounds, despite higher disruption costs



Group result includes 28 million pounds of legacy and non-recurring charges to underlying EBIT.



The company will publish its full audited financial results as planned on November 29.



Peter Fankhauser said, '2018 was a disappointing year for Thomas Cook, despite achieving some important milestones in our strategy for transforming the business. After a good start to the year, we experienced a larger-than-anticipated decline in gross margin following the prolonged period of hot weather in our key summer trading period. Our final result is expected to be around £30 million lower than previously guided, due to a number of legacy and non-recurring charges to underlying EBIT.'



Further, the company said dividend is suspended for Full Year 2018.



For fiscal 2019, the company expects to deliver progress on underlying EBIT and lower separately disclosed items, leading to substantial progress on reported operating profit. The company noted that reported operating profit will be a primary focus going forward, together with free cash generation.



